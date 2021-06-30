5 more PKK terrorists surrender to security forces in Turkey

Five more PKK terrorists surrendered in Turkey thanks to persuasion efforts by security forces, the Interior Ministry announced Wednesday.

In a statement, the ministry said the terrorists, who escaped from the terror group through persuasion efforts by police and gendarmerie teams, turned themselves in.

The terrorists had joined the PKK terror group between 199 and 2015 and were active in Turkey, Syria and Iraq, the statement added.

The number of terrorists who have surrendered through persuasion this year has now reached 94, it added.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.