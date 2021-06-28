Turkish, Russian foreign ministers to meet on Wednesday

The Turkish and Russian foreign ministers will meet in Turkey this Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov will discuss the situation in the South Caucasus, Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, Ukraine, Central Asia, Eastern Mediterranean, and Black Sea regions, as well as Syria and Libya, according to a statement on Monday.

Stating that issues related to the development of commercial and economic cooperation between the two countries will also be discussed, the statement added this January-April, the bilateral trade volume shot up 22.5% compared to the same period in 2020, topping $9 billion.

Cooperation between the two countries in the field of military/technical and high technology will also be evaluated.

The statement also said the two top diplomats will discuss issues related to the fight against COVID-19 and the use and production of the Sputnik V vaccine in Turkey.