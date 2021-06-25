TURKEY WELCOMES GUN KUTS RE-ELECTION TO UN COMMITTEE AGAINST RACISM

Turkey on Friday welcomed the re-election of Turkish academician Gun Kut to the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

"Re-election of Prof. Kut to the Committee is also a reflection of Turkey's efforts and reputation in combating racism, Islamophobia, xenophobia, and discrimination globally," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The voting to elect members for the term 2022-2026 took place in New York on Thursday.

"Prof. Gun Kut, who has been serving on the aforementioned Committee since 2010, and has vast experience in addressing issues of racism, discrimination and intolerance, was re-nominated by Turkey and elected by receiving 145 votes, one of the highest in the elections," said the ministry.

Turkey believes that Kut "will continue to provide valuable contribution to the work of the Committee," it said, wishing him success during his new term.