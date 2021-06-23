Turkey nabs 32 Daesh/ISIS terror suspects

At least 32 Daesh/ISIS suspects were nabbed in anti-terror operations across Turkey, sources said early Wednesday.

Simultaneous operations based in Istanbul were carried out by teams of the Istanbul Police Department Counterterrorism Branch at 39 addresses in Aydin and Sivas provinces.

Special operations police also took part, according to sources, who did not want to be named due to media restrictions.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed assaults.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.