Turkey administers over 7.7M coronavirus vaccine shots in past 1 week

Turkey administered over 7.77 million doses, including first and second shots, of COVID-19 vaccines in the last seven days, according to official figures released on Sunday.

In total, the country has given over 41.48 million doses since it launched a mass inoculation drive in mid-January.

More than 27.09 million people have received their first doses, while over 14.38 million are fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

It also confirmed 5,091 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, including 409 symptomatic patients. The number of new cases on Saturday was 5,480.

Turkey's overall case tally is now over 5.37 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 49,185 with 63 new fatalities.

As many as 4,219 more patients won the battle against the virus, taking the number of recoveries past 5.23 million.

Over 58.55 million coronavirus tests have been done to date.

The latest figures put the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition at 813.

To fight the spread of the virus, Turkey is currently implementing a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew on Monday to Saturday, and a full lockdown on Sundays.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 3.86 million lives in 192 countries and regions, with more than 178.28 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.