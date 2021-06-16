Turkey administers over 37M coronavirus vaccine shots

Turkey has administered over 37 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in mid-January, according to official figures released on Wednesday.

More than 23 million people have received their first doses, while over 14 million have been fully vaccinated, showed the Health Ministry count.

It also confirmed 6,221 new coronavirus cases, including 548 symptomatic patients, across the country in the last 24 hours. The number of new cases on Tuesday was 5,955.

Turkey's overall case tally is now over 5.34 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 48,950 with 71 new fatalities.

As many as 4,632 more patients won the battle against the virus, raising the total number of recoveries past 5.21 million.

Over 57.6 million coronavirus tests have been done to date.

The latest figures put the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition at 881.

To fight the spread of the virus, Turkey currently has a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Monday to Saturday and a full lockdown on Sundays.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 3.82 million lives in 192 countries and regions, with more than 176.72 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.