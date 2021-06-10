PKK terrorists torch civilian home in northern Iraq

PKK terrorists have torched a civilian home in northern Iraq, local media reported on Thursday.

Members of the PKK terror group sought to break into the home of a villager in the district of Akre of Duhok province, according to local media reports.

The civilian, who did not allow the terrorists into his home, had to flee to a relative's residence for his safety.

When the terrorists returned, they set his house on fire.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.