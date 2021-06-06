Turkish jets 'neutralize' 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces "neutralized" three more PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

The terrorists were neutralized in an air operation in the Avasin region, the ministry said on Twitter.

"Our operations against the PKK terrorist organization continue effectively and decisively," it added.

Turkish authorities use the word "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Turkey launched Pence-Simsek and Pence-Yildirim operations on April 23 in northern Iraq's Metina and Avasin-Basyan regions.

The PKK terror group often hides out in northern Iraq, just across Turkey's southern border, to plot terror attacks in Turkey.

Meanwhile, at least two terrorists were neutralized in a domestic anti-terror operation in eastern Turkey, the Interior Ministry said on Sunday.

Though the terrorists' affiliation was not specified, the PKK terror group has been active in eastern and southeastern Turkey.

The terrorists were neutralized by gendarmerie forces during the air-backed Operation Eren-11 in a rural area of the Bitlis province.

Operation Eren, named after Eren Bulbul, a 15-year-old killed by the terrorist PKK on Aug. 11, 2017, began in January with the aim of completely eliminating terrorism in the country.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.