Senior PKK terrorist Selman Bozkır neutralized by Turkish forces in cross-border operation into Northern Iraq: Erdoğan

A so-called senior PKK terrorist has been neutralized by Turkish forces, the nation's president announced on Sunday.

"Selman Bozkır, code-named 'Doctor Hüseyin,' the senior manager of the PKK terrorist organization and general manager of Makhmur [Iraq], was neutralized by the heroes of our National Intelligence Organization yesterday [Saturday]," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities use the word "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.



Erdoğan said Turkey would not allow the "treacherous and separatist organization" to use Iraq's Makhmur district as an "incubation center" for terrorism.

"We will continue to eradicate terrorism at its source," he stressed.

The PKK terror group often hides out in northern Iraq, just across Turkey's southern border, to plot terror attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.









