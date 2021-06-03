Turkey prepares emergency plan for Marmara sea snot problem

Turkey's environment minister said on Thursday that they are preparing a comprehensive action plan for the protection of the Sea of Marmara as "sea snot" or marine mucilage is spreading in the waters.

"We are currently working on measures to be taken both in the short and the long term regarding the mucilage occurring in Marmara," Murat Kurum told reporters in the central Konya province.

"Sea snot" is the overgrowth of microscopic algae called phytoplankton. The thick, mucus-like slimy layer contains a variety of microorganisms and is caused by an increase in seawater temperature due to global warming, stillness at sea, and pollution.

About 25 million people live in seven cities on the coast of Marmara.

He said scientists, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), the Environment Ministry and the Marmara Municipalities Union are all working together to solve the "sea snot" problem.

"We are preparing an emergency action plan. Of course, when you look at this point, the reason for mucilage seems to be the increase in seawater temperature, the pollution in the sea and the decrease in the water level with the effects of climate change, and the decrease in water mobility," Kurum added.

He stressed that they will also take steps to increase the number, quantity and quality of wastewater treatment plants in the region and to improve the quality of treatment plants for the future.

"This is an important issue that concerns our environment, our seas and our coasts, and we are trying to carry out this process as part of an urgent action plan," he noted.

Discharge of domestic and industrial waste, maritime and fishing activities also affect the sea.

To prevent marine mucilage, waste must be discharged after refinement, the process of removing impurities.