Turkey rescues 74 asylum seekers in Aegean Sea

Turkey on Monday rescued 74 asylum seekers in the Aegean Sea after they were pushed back by the Greek coastal authorities into Turkish territorial waters, a security official said.

A total of 42 asylum seekers were rescued from rubber boats by the Turkish Coast Guard off the coast of Çeşme district in western Izmir province, said the official on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Separately, 32 asylum seekers in a life boat, who were pushed back by Greek authorities, were brought ashore by the Turkish Coast Guard Command.

After routine checks, they were referred to the provincial migration authority.

Turkey has repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.