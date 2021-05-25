4 PKK TERRORISTS NEUTRALIZED IN TURKEYS OPERATIONS

Turkish forces have "neutralized" four more terrorists in cross-border operations in northern Iraq, National Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday.

The PKK terrorists pinpointed in the Avasin-Basyan region were neutralized in an air operation, the ministry said on Twitter.

It added that the number of neutralized terrorists in the operations Pence-Simsek and Pence Yildirim now stands at 129.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Turkey launched operations Pence-Simsek and Pence-Yildirim on April 23 in northern Iraq's Metina and Avasin-Basyan regions near its borders.

The PKK terror group often uses bases in northern Iraq just across Turkey's southern border to hide and plot terror attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.