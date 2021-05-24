16 irregular migrants held across Turkey

Sixteen irregular migrants who entered Turkey illegally have been held across the country, security sources said on Monday.

In the northeastern Ardahan province, gendarmerie teams acted on a tip-off that there were irregular migrants in a vehicle that entered the country illegally. As many as nine Afghan migrants, as well as a facilitator, were held as a result.

Separately, seven Afghan nationals were caught in the northwestern Kırklareli province, near the Bulgarian border. They claimed to have been beaten and deported by Bulgarian authorities.

After routine checks, all migrants were transferred to a local repatriation center.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution. It hosts nearly 4 million refugees, more than any other country in the world.