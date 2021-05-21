Turkey destroys PKK hideout in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces have destroyed a PKK hideout in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"Another cave detected during search and sweeping activities in the region has been destroyed with the ammunition inside," the ministry said on Twitter.

It added that the shelter was destroyed as part of Turkey's anti-terror operations Pence-Simsek and Pence-Yildirim, which were launched last month in the Metina and Avasin-Basyan regions.

The separatist terrorist group often uses bases in northern Iraq, just across Turkey's southern border, to plot terror attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.