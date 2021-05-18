Anti-PKK sit-in continues in Turkey

Families in Turkey whose children have been abducted or forcibly recruited by the PKK terror group continued their protest on Tuesday in the southeastern Diyarbakır province.

The families have been protesting since Sept. 3, 2019, in Diyarbakır province, encouraging their children to give up their weapons and surrender to authorities.

The protests outside the office of the opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) started with three mothers who said their children had been forcibly recruited by the terrorists. Turkish government says the HDP has links to the PKK terror group.

The number of families taking part in the protest has since swelled to over 232.

A father, Celil Begdaş, told Anadolu Agency that he is part of the anti-PKK protest for his son Yusuf Begdaş, who was kidnapped by the terror group In May 2019.

He left a black wreath in front of the office of HDP to demonstrate how he feels.

Begdaş said he will continue to protest until he reunites with his 17-year-old son.

"My son went to the second floor of HDP's office, and never came out of there," said Begdaş, underlining that the protesting families will not leave without their children.

Ayşegül Biçer, one of the protesting mothers, said: "Let the whole world know that PKK cannot even take a bird to the mountains without the help of HDP."

She said they are protesting for the safe future of all other children.

"We will take back our children from the mountains. The whole world will see the true face of HDP and the PKK," she added.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.