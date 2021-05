News Turkey Erdoğan, Khan speak about Palestine issue in phone call

Turkish president, Pakistani premier talk regional issues, especially Israel's attacks in Palestine, plus steps to improve bilateral ties

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Pakistani Premier Imran Khan talked about regional issues, especially Israel's attacks in Palestine, plus steps to improve bilateral ties.