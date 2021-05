Turkey's presidential spokesman on Thursday criticized the pushback policies of EU countries against irregular migrants and asylum seekers in the sea.

Taking to Twitter, Ibrahim Kalın referred to reports by European media on the death of at least 2,000 people due to pushback policies of EU member states during the COVID-19 outbreak.

"But this story would not make it to the headlines in Europe," he said.

"Humanity will continue to die with every life lost for nothing," Kalın wrote.