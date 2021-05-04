Turkey nabs 9 PKK-linked terror suspects

Turkish security forces arrested nine people for their suspected links to the PKK terror group, a security official said on Tuesday.

Based in the eastern Bitlis province, gendarmerie teams conducted simultaneous operations in Istanbul, southeastern Siirt and Diyarbakır provinces to arrested 10 suspects involved in "abetting and supporting the separatist terrorist organization."

The search for the remaining suspect continues.

During the raids at the suspects' houses and business places, security forces also seized shotguns and digital materials.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.