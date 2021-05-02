Turkish charity distributes food packages in Somalia

The Turkish Red Crescent on Sunday distributed food packages to the needy across Somalia, an official said.

A total of 1,420 food packages, including 420 in KM4 area of Hodan district in the capital Mogadishu, Orhan Kökçü, the organization's head in the East African country, told Anadolu Agency.

Over 500 packages each were distributed in the port city of Bosaso's Laanta Hawada village, and Gaykayo town in Mudug region.

"The Turkish Red Crescent will complete the distribution of food parcels in the coming days, but continue to work on routine humanitarian aid activities," Kökçü said. Preparations have also begun for activities during the Eidal Fitr festival, he added.

The charity has intensified its activities during the holy month of Ramadan.



