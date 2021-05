People from 16 countries and regions will not be required to present a negative PCR test for traveling to Turkey, the country's Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The countries and regions included Hong Kong, China, Taiwan, Vietnam, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Israel, Japan, the UK, Latvia, Luxembourg, Ukraine, and Estonia, according to the ministry.

In a letter sent to the Interior Ministry, the Health Ministry said the decision will be effective as of May 15.