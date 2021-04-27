Turkish charity gives food aid to 900 families in Somalia

Turkish humanitarian group Yeryüzü Doktorları (Doctors Worldwide Turkey) Tuesday distributed food packages among 900 vulnerable families in the Somali capital Mogadishu.

Project coordinator Yahya Tanrıkulu told Anadolu Agency that the food packages containing rice, oil, dates, sugar, beans, and other food items were given to internally displaced people living in the Maslah, Deq Rabbi and Mustqim camps.

"Yeryuzu Doktorlari has been providing health services to the Somali people since 2011 with the support of our donors and volunteers. We currently have a health center in the capital Mogadishu, which is in its third year of service," he added.

During the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Turkish humanitarian organizations operating in Somalia have intensified food distributions.

The Turkish Red Crescent this week distributed over 1,200 food parcels in Mogadishu's Kahda and Daynile districts.