Turkey rescues 53 asylum seekers in Aegean Sea

Turkey on Tuesday rescued 53 asylum seekers in the Aegean Sea who were pushed back by the Greek Coast Guard into Turkish territorial waters, a security official said.

The asylum seekers, who were stranded on a rubber boat off the coast of the Karaburun district in Turkey's western Izmir province, were rescued by the Turkish Coast Guard, said the official on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Turkey and human rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.