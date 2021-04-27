10 PKK terror suspects arrested in western Manisa province

Turkish security forces on Tuesday conducted operations in four provinces and arrested 10 PKK terror suspects, security sources said.

Prosecutors in the western Manisa province issued arrest warrants for the terror suspects, according to the source who spoke on condition of anonymity.

They were rounded up in the Manisa-based operation supported by police in Aydin, Izmir and Van provinces.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.