Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday met with Turkish pilots, marking the April 26 World Pilots' Day.

Erdoğan was greeted at Esenboğa Airport by pilots on his arrival in Ankara from Istanbul.

After conversing with the pilots and congratulating them on World Pilots' Day, Erdoğan also had a souvenir photo taken.

The Turkish president was accompanied by first lady Emine Erdoğan.

Meanwhile, Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar also released a statement to mark the occasion.