Families’ sit-in against PKK continues in SE Turkey

Families in Turkey whose children have been abducted or forcibly recruited by the PKK terror group continued their sit-in protest on Friday in the southeastern Diyarbakır province.

The families of the children have been protesting since Sept. 3, 2019, in Diyarbakır province, encouraging their children to give up their weapons and surrender to authorities for the past 602 days.

Protests outside the office of the opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) started with three mothers who said their children had been forcibly recruited by the terrorists. Turkish government says the HDP has links to the PKK terror group.

The number of families taking part has since swelled to over 220, continuing the protest despite the novel coronavirus pandemic by taking the necessary health precautions.

Ayşegül Biçer, a mother who joined the protest for her son Mustafa, called on all political parties in Turkey to hear their voices.

"You haven't seen or heard out the families in this protest for 600 days. We are inviting you to be fair and merciful. You haven't seen these burning hearts, the tears that have been shed," said Biçer.

"Where is your conscience and mercy? You've ignored these families for 600 days. I'm calling on artists, so-called academics, human rights defenders. These families are here not only for their children but also your children."

Asserting that the protestors would not leave without getting their children back, Biçer thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu and other officials for their support.

Süleyman Aydın, a father who joined the sit-in for his child, also thanked the media and security forces for not abandoning them.

Underlining that they would continue to demonstrate, Aydın said: "If the HDP has a conscience, it shouldn't run away from these Kurdish families."

"Our state is fighting a major battle for our children. We'll also put up a fight against the HDP here until the end. We're determined on this protest as mothers and fathers," he added.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.