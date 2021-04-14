Turkish Treasury issues gold bonds, certificates

The Turkish Treasury and Finance Ministry issued gold bonds and certificates for 18,527 kilograms (40,845 pounds) of the precious metal on Wednesday.

The ministry collected 8,693 kg of gold of 995/1,000 purity for bonds and 9,827 kg for lease certificates, it announced in an online statement.

A 1.15% semi-annual coupon/lease rate will apply to the bonds and certificates, which will be settled on Friday and mature on April 16, 2024.

The Treasury issued the certificates in return for gold bars weighing a minimum of one kilogram.