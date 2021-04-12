Turkish charities to increase aid activities during holy month of Ramadan

Turkish charities will boost their aid activities during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, officials said Monday.

The Turkey Diyanet Foundation (TDV) will inaugurate 111 water wells and fountains to provide clean water to over a million people in 20 different countries.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Ihsan Açık, a senior executive of TDV, said the charity will also restore and overhaul 139 wells and fountains in 19 countries.

Another charity, Hayrat Humanitarian Aid Association, said that it will distribute 140,000 iftar (fast-breaking) meals in northern Syria and the West African nation of Burkina Faso during Ramadan.