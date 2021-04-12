5 PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish security forces

Five PKK terrorists surrendered in Turkey thanks to persuasion efforts by security forces, the Interior Ministry announced on Monday.

In a statement, the ministry said the terrorists, who fled the group through persuasion efforts of gendarmerie police teams, surrendered to security forces.

The terrorists, who were active in Syria and Iraq, joined the terror group in 2013, 2014, and 2015, the statement added.

With the latest additions, the number of terrorists who have laid down their arms through persuasion efforts this year has risen to 50.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.







