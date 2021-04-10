 Contact Us
Erdoğan, Zelensky meet at Huber Mansion in Istanbul

Turkish President received Ukranian counterpart Zelensky at in Istanbul to discuss bilateral relations.

Published April 10,2021
The Turkish and Ukrainian presidents met in Istanbul on Saturday.

The meeting between Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Vladimir Zelensky is closed to the press and began at 3:45 p.m. local time (1245 GMT) at Huber Mansion.

Zelensky is in Istanbul to attend the 9th meeting of the Turkey-Ukraine High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council. Cooperation in the defense industry, free-trade agreement (FTA), and tourism are expected to top the agenda of the meeting.

The two leaders are also expected to hold a joint news conference.