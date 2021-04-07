35 suspects arrested in Turkey over links to Daesh/ISIS

Turkish security forces on Wednesday detained at least 35 suspects for alleged links to the Daesh/ISIS terrorist organization.

In Istanbul, police conducted simultaneous operations and rounded up eight suspects after technical and physical monitoring.

Multiple documents and digital materials were also seized.

Separately, as many as 27 Daesh/ISIS suspects were nabbed.

Police units launched simultaneous raids in 33 separate locations in 11 provinces to nab 33 suspects. Efforts are ongoing to arrest the remaining ones.









