Turkey reports almost 42,000 new COVID-19 cases

Turkey on Sunday reported almost 42,000 new coronavirus cases, according to the Health Ministry.

A total of 41,998 cases, including 1,508 symptomatic patients, were registered across the country over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases over 3.48 million.

The nationwide death toll reached 32,263 with 185 more daily fatalities.

As many as 22,674 more patients won the battle against the disease, raising the number of recoveries over 3.1 million.

More than 39.5 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in Turkey to date, with 246,210 done since Saturday.

The latest figures showed that the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition stands at 2,311.

Since Turkey began a mass vaccination campaign on Jan. 14, it has administered over 16.77 million coronavirus vaccine jabs, according to official figures.

More than 9.6 million people to date have received their first doses, while second doses have been given to over 7.14 million.

In the face of rising case and fatality numbers, Turkey announced the return of weekend curfews in high-risk areas, as well as other restrictions, in addition to special measures for the upcoming Muslim holy month of Ramadan.



