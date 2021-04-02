Expelled opposition HDP lawmaker arrested in Ankara

An opposition lawmaker, whose seat in parliament was revoked due to his final prison sentence, was arrested in the Turkish capital Ankara on Friday.

Ömer Faruk Gergerlioğlu of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) was arrested from his residence by the Turkish police.

On Feb. 17, Turkey's parliament revoked his seat. The action came in light of a court ruling on Gergerlioğlu, which was read out in parliament.

On Feb. 19, Turkey's Supreme Court of Appeals, also called the Court of Cassation, approved the ruling on Gergerlioğlu, who was sentenced to two years and six months for spreading propaganda for the terrorist group PKK.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the European Union-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian branch.