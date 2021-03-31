Turkish president receives Azerbaijani deputy premier

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday received Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Sahin Mustafayev in the Turkish metropolis Istanbul, said Turkish presidential sources.

Their meeting at Vahdettin Mansion in Çengelköy, Istanbul was closed to the press and lasted some 45 minutes, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Çavuşoğlu and Hakan Fidan, the head of Turkey's National Intelligence Organization (MIT), also attended the meeting.