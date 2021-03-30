Turkey reports over 37,000 new COVID-19 cases

Turkey on Tuesday reported more than 37,000 new coronavirus cases, according to Health Ministry data.

A total of 37,303 cases, including 1,376 symptomatic patients, were confirmed across the country in the last 24 hours, the data showed.

Turkey's overall case tally is now over 3.27 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 31,385 with 155 more fatalities over the past day.

As many as 19,925 more patients in the country won the battle against the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to over 2.99 million.

More than 38.33 million coronavirus tests have been done in Turkey to date, with 235.298 done since Monday.

The latest figures show that the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition stands at 2,054.

Since Turkey began a mass COVID-vaccination campaign on Jan. 14, it has administered some 15.7 million coronavirus vaccine jabs, according to official figures.

Over 8.8 million people to date have received their first doses of a vaccine against the coronavirus, while second doses were given to more than 6.7 million.

In the face of rising case and fatality numbers, Turkey on Monday announced the return of weekend curfews in high-risk areas, as well as other restrictions, in addition to special measures for the upcoming Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 2.79 million lives in 192 countries and regions.

Over 127.88 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries now numbering over 72.55 million, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.





