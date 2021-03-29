Dozens of FETO terror suspects arrested in police raids

Turkish security forces arrested 21 suspects linked to FETO, the terror group behind the failed coup attempt of 2016, in operations held simultaneously in various provinces.

The Chief Prosecutor's Office in northwestern province of Balıkesir issued arrest warrants for 22 suspects, accusing them of attempting to violate the Constitution and abolish the constitutional order.

The provincial gendarmerie forces raided suspects' houses in provinces of Antalya, Bursa, Çanakkale, Elazığ, Hatay, Izmir, Kars, Kütahya, Mersin and Şanlıurfa and arrested the FETO affiliates.

Numerous digital materials were also confiscated by security units.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup in Turkey on July 15, 2016, in which 251 people were martyred and 2,734 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.







