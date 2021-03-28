Turkish foreign minister to visit Tajikistan

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will pay a visit to Tajikistan on March 28-30 and participate in the 9th Ministerial Meeting of Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process, according to an official statement on Sunday.

Çavuşoğlu will meet with his Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin and will be received by Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon, said the statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

"All aspects of bilateral relations will be discussed and views will be exchanged on regional and international developments during the meetings," it read.

"Çavuşoğlu will also attend the 9th Ministerial Meeting of Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process, which is co-hosted by Tajikistan and Afghanistan, on 30 March 2021," the statement added.

The Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process -- a regional initiative of Afghanistan and Turkey launched in 2011 -- has two chairs with Afghanistan as the permanent chair and a co-chair from among the member states that shifts each year.

"The process aims to promote regional security, economic and political cooperation centered on Afghanistan through dialogue and confidence building measures," according to the organization's website.