Turkish forces seize YPG/PKK weapons in Syria

Turkish forces have seized a large cache of weapons in an operation in Azaz, northwestern Syria, the country's Interior Ministry said Sunday.

They included TOW missiles, 24 Kalashnikov infantry rifles, a sniper rifle, two DShK gun barrels and 200 trigger capsules.

According to a statement from the ministry, the PYD/YPF, the Syrian branch of the PKK terrorist group, tries to bring weapons and explosives to Manbij to attack Turkish forces and civilians.

TOW missiles are frequently used against Turkish Armed Forces operating in the region, the statement added.

Two Syrians were nabbed in the operation while trying to deliver materials to members of PKK/PYD/YPG terrorist group, the statement said.

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu congratulated the Turkish forces for carrying out the successful operation.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.