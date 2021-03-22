Top Turkey, Montenegro diplomats hold talks in Brussels

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and his Montenegrin counterpart Djordje Radulovic met on Monday in Brussels and discussed bilateral ties.

Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter that while in Brussels for a NATO foreign ministers' meeting and to discuss relations, he met with Djordje Radulovic of Montenegro.

Radulovic will be hosted at the next Antalya Diplomacy Forum in the Turkish Riviera city as well as the next summit of the South East European Countries Cooperation Process (SEECP), a group currently chaired by Turkey, Çavuşoğlu said.

Noting that Turkey's investments in Montenegro are growing, Çavuşoğlu added that both countries would share experience in the sector of tourism and cooperate against the COVID-19 pandemic.