Turkish army thwarts YPG/PKK attacks in Syria

Turkey has foiled terror attacks by neutralizing more than a dozen YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, the country's National Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

According to a ministry statement, 12 terrorists were neutralized as they were plotting an attack in Turkey's Peace Spring Operation zone, while two more were neutralized as they were attempting to infiltrate the Euphrates Shield Operation zone.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.



