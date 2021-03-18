Turkish First Lady Emine Erdoğan meets mothers of special children

Turkish First Lady Emine Erdoğan on Thursday met with the mothers of children with special needs at a program held at the State Guest House.

The mothers shared their problems with government ministers who were also in attendance.

"Life gives different burdens to all of us. It is important to shoulder our burdens, to be there for each other in this troubled process," said Erdoğan.

"You may have a very good education system, but what makes it perfect is that people with disabilities can benefit equally," she added.

"You can do architectural wonders to beautify our cities, but if a disabled person is not happy because of the stairs, there is actually no beauty."

Recalling that it is a fundamental human right that special children can benefit from education, health, work and social life, she said: "There are many lessons that we can learn from the experiences of mothers when creating policies."

Addressing the mothers, she said: "I want you to know that you are never alone on this path. Our government is always with you. We are with you."

The mothers also shared how glad they felt in taking part in the program which brought together people who could understand their needs.





