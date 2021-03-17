Turkish parliament revokes membership of HDP lawmaker

Turkey's parliament on Wednesday revoked the seat of an opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) lawmaker.

The action came in light of a court ruling on Omer Faruk Gergerlioğlu, which was read out in parliament.

On Feb. 19, Turkey's Supreme Court of Appeals, also called the Court of Cassation, approved the ruling on Gergerlioğlu, who was sentenced to two years and six months for spreading propaganda for the terrorist group PKK.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the European Union-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian branch.

Following the loss of Gergerlioğlu's seat, the HDP now holds 55 seats in parliament, while the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party has 289, the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) 136, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) 48, Good (IYI) Party 36, and Turkish Workers Party 2, Democrat Party (DP) 2, while independents hold 11 seats, and one seat apiece is held by the Democracy and Progress (Remedy) Party, Grand Unity Party (BBP), Saadet (Felicity) Party, Reform Party (YP), and Democratic Regions Party (DBP).