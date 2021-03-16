Turkish police arrest man for abusing daughter on TikTok

Turkish social services said Tuesday they had taken a child into protective custody and detained a man who posted a TikTok clip showing him verbally and physically abusing his daughter.

It showed the man -- identified by Turkish media as Hasan Tunçlar -- slipping his hand down his 15-year-old daughter's front while praising her beauty as the two sat on a family couch looking into the camera.

"Praise be to God, she is as sweet as cream," Tunçlar said in the clip.

Turkey's social services ministry said the "child was taken under our protection" and the man who made "inappropriate pronouncements and gestures" was detained.







