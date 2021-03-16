Turkish forces arrest 3 FETO suspects trying to flee to Greece

Three suspects accused of having links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) were arrested in northwestern Edirne province while trying to flee to Greece, security sources said on Tuesday.

The suspects were nabbed by patrolling border troops in Kadidondurma village of Meric district, according to the source who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The accused, identified as S.S., C.E. and K.T., were transferred to provincial gendarmerie headquarters for further interrogation and legal procedures.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen is accused of orchestrating the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in Turkey, in which 251 people were martyred and 2,734 injured.

Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.





