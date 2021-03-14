Turkey reports over 13,000 new COVID-19 infections

The total number of cases in the country passed 2.87 million, while the nationwide death toll reached 29,489, with 68 fatalities over the past day.

A total of 15,516 more patients in the country won the battle against the virus, raising the overall number of recoveries above 2.7 million.

More than 35.12 million coronavirus tests have been done in Turkey to date, including 132,425 since Saturday.

The latest figures show that the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition stands at 1,392.

So far, some 11.03 million vaccine doses have been administered across Turkey, according to official figures.

These include 7.89 million first doses and 3.13 million second doses.

Turkey launched a mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign in January, followed by a gradual normalization from coronavirus restrictions that began on March 1.

Since it originated in China in December 2019, the pandemic has claimed nearly 2.65 million lives in 192 countries and regions.

Over 119 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries now nearing 67.7 million, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.

The US, India, and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries in terms of cases.