4 FETO suspects nabbed in Turkey while fleeing to Greece

Four people accused of links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) were arrested in northwestern Turkey while trying to escape to Greece, security sources said on Sunday.

The suspects were nabbed by the teams of the Police Special Operations Department in Edirne province's Adasarhanli village, said the source, asking not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The accused, identified only the initials C.O., F.E., B.E., and N.K., are facing trial in Turkey for being members of an armed terrorist group, the source added.

All four individuals have been remanded in custody, according to the source.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in which 251 people were martyred and 2,734 injured.

Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.