Lebanese scholar salutes Turkish role in Libya

Subhi al-Tufayli, a Lebanese religious scholar and first secretary-general of Shia Hezbollah, thanked Turkey for its positive role in Libya and called on Muslim countries to take a similar attitude.

The Lebanese scholar said Turkey acted in line with Islamic values in Libya and set a perfect example for other Muslim countries.

His remarks were delivered at a Friday sermon that was posted on YouTube.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan deserved praise for his acts in Libya and Azerbaijan, he said.

Al-Tufayli accused Iran of being part of the unrest in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen and said the crown princes of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates -- Muhammed bin Selman and Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, respectively -- could not tolerate regional peace.

Libyans hope an agreement on a unity government will end years of civil war that have engulfed the country since the ouster and killing of strongman Muammar al-Qaddafi in 2011.

The war was exacerbated when warlord Khalifa Haftar, supported by several countries including the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Russia, and France, carried out a military onslaught to topple the Tripoli-based internationally recognized government for control of the North African country.