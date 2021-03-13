 Contact Us
News Turkey Lebanese scholar salutes Turkish role in Libya

Lebanese scholar salutes Turkish role in Libya

Anadolu Agency TURKEY
Published March 13,2021
Subscribe
LEBANESE SCHOLAR SALUTES TURKISH ROLE IN LIBYA

Subhi al-Tufayli, a Lebanese religious scholar and first secretary-general of Shia Hezbollah, thanked Turkey for its positive role in Libya and called on Muslim countries to take a similar attitude.

The Lebanese scholar said Turkey acted in line with Islamic values in Libya and set a perfect example for other Muslim countries.

His remarks were delivered at a Friday sermon that was posted on YouTube.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan deserved praise for his acts in Libya and Azerbaijan, he said.

Al-Tufayli accused Iran of being part of the unrest in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen and said the crown princes of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates -- Muhammed bin Selman and Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, respectively -- could not tolerate regional peace.

Libyans hope an agreement on a unity government will end years of civil war that have engulfed the country since the ouster and killing of strongman Muammar al-Qaddafi in 2011.

The war was exacerbated when warlord Khalifa Haftar, supported by several countries including the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Russia, and France, carried out a military onslaught to topple the Tripoli-based internationally recognized government for control of the North African country.