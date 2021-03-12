Turkish and Korean firms to produce Hepatitis B vaccine

A Turkish medicine company, Turk Ilac, agreed with a Korean firm LG Chem for producing Hepatitis B vaccines.

With this agreement, the process for producing the vaccine was domestically launched, according to a statement by the Turkish firm via Turkey's Public Disclosure Platform on Friday.

The Turkish Medicines and Medical Devices Agency's approval was also obtained for the authorization process, said the Turkish company.

Turk Ilac, which has been active in the medicine sector since 2010, manufactures human pharmaceuticals and vaccines.

The firm's vaccines have previously ended the country's external dependence on the diphtheria-tetanus vaccine, according to the company's web-site.