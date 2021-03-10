Turkey reports over 14,500 new COVID-19 cases

Turkey on Wednesday reported 14,556 more coronavirus cases, including 814 symptomatic patients, according to the Health Ministry.

The country's case tally stands at 2.82 million, while the nationwide death toll reached 29,227, with 67 fatalities over the past day.

As many as 9,193 more patients in the country won the battle against the virus, with the total number of recoveries passing 2.64 million.

More than 34.54 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in Turkey to date, with 145,130 since Tuesday.

The latest figures show that the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition stands at 1,309.

So far, more than 10.41 million vaccines -- including over 7.77 million first dose and more than 2.63 million second dose jabs -- have been administered across Turkey, according to the official figures.

On Jan. 14, Turkey began a mass COVID-vaccination campaign, starting with healthcare workers along with top officials to encourage public confidence in the vaccines.

On March 1, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced the easing of coronavirus restrictions based on circumstances in individual provinces.

Since last December, Turkey has been implementing curfew on weeknights.

The pandemic has claimed more than 2.61 million lives in 192 countries and regions since December 2019.

Over 117.76 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries now nearing 66.74 million, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.

The US, India, and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries in terms of cases.





