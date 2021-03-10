Kurdish families hold anti-PKK march in Diyarbakır to mark 555th day of sit-in protest

Families protesting the PKK terror group in southeastern Turkey for abducting or forcibly recruiting their children marked the 555th day of their sit-in demonstration on Wednesday.

The protest outside the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) office -- which the government accuses of having links to the PKK -- began on Sept. 3, 2019, when three mothers in Diyarbakir province said PKK terrorists had forcibly recruited their children.

To mark the 555th day of their protest, the families held an anti-terror march in Diyarbakır.

Gulsen Olmez, one of the protestors, accused the HDP of being an accomplice of the PKK in abducting children.

"Those who support and ally themselves with the HDP are those who associate themselves with the PKK's crimes," she argued.

Olmez asserted that the families' undeterred struggle against the PKK for their children's return would be the downfall of the terror group.

So far, at least 24 families have been reunited with their children who fled the terror group and surrendered to Turkish security sources.

Offenders who are linked to terrorist groups and surrender are eligible for possible sentence reductions under a repentance law in Turkey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU --- has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.



