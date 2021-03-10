7 PKK suspects arrested in Istanbul

At least seven suspects were arrested in an operation against the PKK terror group in Istanbul on Wednesday, security sources said.

Anti-terror teams carried out simultaneous raids at 10 locations in nine districts of Istanbul, according to the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Seven PKK suspects, who were found to have been part of terror activities that involved use of homemade explosives, were apprehended in the operation, the sources added.

Digital materials and organizational documents were also seized by security forces.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.





